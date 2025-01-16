Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

On January 16, 2025, Bassett Furniture Industries announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock. This dividend will be payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.
The company made this announcement through a news release issued on the same day. Shareholders can access a copy of this news release attached as Exhibit 99 to the company’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, J. Michael Daniel, the Senior Vice President – Chief Financial & Administrative Officer of Bassett Furniture Industries, signed off on this report on behalf of the company on January 16, 2025.
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
