Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Beamr Imaging Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BMR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 683,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,094. Beamr Imaging has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

