BFI Infinity Ltd. Purchases Shares of 45 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,845.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,057.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,363.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,987.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

