BFI Infinity Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,816 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. KLA makes up approximately 4.0% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $738.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $552.85 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.56.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

