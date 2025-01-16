bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,183.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

BMXMF remained flat at $110.92 during midday trading on Thursday. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $122.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

