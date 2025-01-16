BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,103.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $23.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $989.37. 483,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,883. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,029.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $943.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 43.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

