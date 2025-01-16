Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

