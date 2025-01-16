BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires 718 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.