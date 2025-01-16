BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,351 shares of company stock worth $37,515,473. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $362.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.86, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

