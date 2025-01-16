BluePath Capital Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 44.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 88,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $220.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

