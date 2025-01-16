Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $125.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BPMC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.72.

Shares of BPMC opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $227,299.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,598.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $169,639.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,822.42. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,246 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

