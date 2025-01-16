Board of the Pension Protection Fund Buys Shares of 100 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $848.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $881.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.26 and a 1-year high of $941.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

