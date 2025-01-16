Brady Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

