Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after buying an additional 106,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.48.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.