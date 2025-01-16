Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,686,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

