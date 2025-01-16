Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 217 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $127.38.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

