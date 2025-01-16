Brady Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

