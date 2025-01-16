Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $848.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $881.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.26 and a 52-week high of $941.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $362.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock worth $131,030,268 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.