Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1,864.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 235.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price (up previously from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

