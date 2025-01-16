Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $12.63

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
NYSE WU opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.
Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
