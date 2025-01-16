Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $12.63

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,730,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Western Union by 52.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,337,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Western Union by 4.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,579 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.