BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 7,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,564. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

