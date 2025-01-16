Burney Co. Buys 1,098 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,569,000 after buying an additional 395,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $545.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $431.81 and a one year high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

