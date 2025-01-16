Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,777.60. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,669.44. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,934 shares of company stock worth $8,370,950 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

