Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 116.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 36.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of C opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

