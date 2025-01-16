Burney Co. Sells 103 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 225,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $516.67 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.92 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

