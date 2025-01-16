Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.42 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.02), with a volume of 139,330 shares traded.

Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

About Capital

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

Featured Stories

