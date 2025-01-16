Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $168.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $190.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

