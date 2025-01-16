Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $387.93 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $297.25 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

