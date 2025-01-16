Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 308.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $4,963,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $80.05 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

