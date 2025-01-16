Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for about 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,486,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

