CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVO. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of CervoMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

CervoMed Stock Performance

CRVO stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 118.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CervoMed by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed



CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

