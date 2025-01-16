Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $106.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

