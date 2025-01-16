Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.87.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

