China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in December

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CAOVY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

