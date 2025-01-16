CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 11,216 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,970,000 after buying an additional 348,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE LNC opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

