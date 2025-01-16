Citigroup Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $147.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $116.10 on Monday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $109.39 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

