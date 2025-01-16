Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Price

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $269.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

Shares of IEX opened at $214.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average is $210.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 19.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

