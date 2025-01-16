Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,571,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,735,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $545.05 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $431.81 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The stock has a market cap of $493.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

