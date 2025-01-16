Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

