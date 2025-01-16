Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.