Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 157.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 695,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

