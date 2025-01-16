Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 625486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

