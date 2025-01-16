Comparing Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioCardia and Apogee Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,026.13%. Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $89.71, indicating a potential upside of 121.74%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BioCardia has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apogee Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioCardia and Apogee Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,999.77% N/A -208.38% Apogee Therapeutics N/A -21.81% -20.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Apogee Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $71,000.00 143.33 -$11.57 million ($4.19) -0.53 Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($2.42) -16.72

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company has collaboration agreements with CellProthera in the development of ProtheraCytes, which is currently under Phase II trial for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

