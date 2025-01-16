Compass Point Upgrades Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) to “Hold”

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CURB
Curbline Properties Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000.
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.