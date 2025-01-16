Compass Point Upgrades Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) to “Hold”

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

