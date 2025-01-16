Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $204.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

