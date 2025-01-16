Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares trading hands.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.