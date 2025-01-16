Cordant Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

