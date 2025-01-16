Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells $2,524,500.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,106.83. This represents a 86.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CNM opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Core & Main by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 469,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Core & Main by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $1,618,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.