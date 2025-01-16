Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACLS. Benchmark lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 510,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,099,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

