Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £163.60 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,272 ($40.05) per share, for a total transaction of £163.60 ($200.24).

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 3,179 ($38.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,717.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,442.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,788.56. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,079 ($37.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,124 ($62.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70.

Croda International Company Profile

Further Reading

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

